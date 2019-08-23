Lindsey Vonn engaged to P.K. Subban, who commands big bucks on the ice

Two of the biggest names in Winter sports are turning on the heat – announcing they're soon to tie the knot.
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and hockey star P.K. Subban plan to wed, according to People.com, confirming their pending nuptials with a source who said, "They're in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can't get enough of each other."
Proud to stand by my man last night in his never ending effort to make a difference! PK donated 10 MILLION dollars to the Montreal children’s hospital and even though he hasn’t played for this city in a few years he still comes back and continues to make a difference. Congrats on an amazing night babe, you are an incredible person with the biggest heart I know! Love you ❤️
While Vonn has been a staple in Winter Olympic sports as a gold-medal alpine ski racer, she’s only recently announced her retirement from the sport.
But that doesn’t mean her earning power has taken a hit.
According to reports, she's had an endorsement deal with Under Armour since she was 16. At the time of her announced retirement earlier this year at age 34, brand executives said they “have some special things planned,” as they continue their relationship.
A 2013 article by Forbes claimed the blonde ski bunny made about $3 million, which included sponsorships from UA, Head, Red Bull, Oakley and Rolex, to name a few.
What a night! Thank you to every single person who showed up in support of @lechildren and @pksubbanfoundation last night! A special shoutout to @holtrenfrewogilvy @nadiasaputo @marlaoringer @edenpolansky @annaconcierge for putting together such an extraordinary event 👊🏿 #PKSFWeekMTL 💥
P.K. Subban, a 30-year-old Canadian All-Star defenseman for the NHL, was the most expensive player to be traded twice in three years.
His trade to the New Jersey Devils from the Nashville Predators included a $9 million salary cap – setting a record for the league.
His original contract with the Montreal Canadiens was an eight-year deal, with a $72 million guaranteed salary and a $25.5 million signing bonus.
Subban has been incredibly generous with his money too, recently donating $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
The couple made their relationship official on the red carpet at the CMT awards last year, after Vonn was seen at a Nashville Predators game a few months prior.
