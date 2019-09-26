Lil Kim to receive BET hip hop award after releasing her new single

Lil Kim’s long list of honors and awards is about to get longer.

The 45-year-old rap icon will be given the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the BET Awards on Oct. 8, according to a press release on Thursday.

Singer Missy Elliott praised Lil Kim on Twitter, saying: “Congratulations sis @LilKim so deserving of the “I Am Hip Hop Award” YOU ARE TRULY THAT.”

Lil Kim, born Kimberly Denise Jones, also announced that she will be releasing a new single on Friday, ahead of the hip hop awards show.

“My single’s dropping on Friday,” she sang in a video on Twitter Wednesday.

According to HotNewHopHop.com, her new single is called “Found You,” and is a collaboration with rappers O.T. Genasis and City Girls.

She is also preparing to release her fifth studio album.

According to the press release about her BET award, Lil Kim’s list of honors includes being the first female rapper with three consecutive number-one singles on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart. She is also one of the only female rappers with three consecutive Platinum albums.

Lil Kim (pictured) will be honored with the "I Am Hip Hop" Award at the BET Awards on Oct. 8, it was announced Thursday. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lil Kim has also been nominated for several Grammy awards, including when she won for pop collaboration with vocals in 2002 for her work on “Lady Marmalade” alongside Christina Aguilera, Pink, & Mýa.

That song was also a #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 2001, according to the BET press release.