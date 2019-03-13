KIND CEO takes on FDA over deceptive food labels

Food company KIND and health officials are filing a petition with the Food and Drug Administration to reconsider how it maintains food nutrition labels.

“The nutrient content claims today do not relate at all to the content of sugar,” said KIND founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “So you can have a product abuse itself by being a vehicle or a vessel for empty calories, looking like it’s actually a helpful, excellent source of fiber, excellent source of vitamins.”

In Lubetzky’s opinion the current system is archaic and inefficient.

“The regulatory scheme was designed in the early 1990s,” he said. “And they demonized fats without recognizing that polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats are good for you.”

Lubetzky said he also wants to make sure parents and children are not fooled by labels that overemphasize how healthy a food can be.

“If it were to be adopted, you wouldn’t see gummi bears that are basically 50% of your daily allowance of sugar for one tiny portion, saying ‘excellent source of vitamins’ and duping kids or parents into thinking they’re eating fruit when, in fact, they’re just eating sugar,” he said.