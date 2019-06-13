KFC, Mountain Dew collaborate on new drink called 'Sweet Lightning'

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Mountain Dew want to give customers something sweet to sip on.

Continue Reading Below

The fast-food chain and soda company announced Tuesday they were partnering up to release "Sweet Lightning," a new beverage that will be available at KFC restaurants nationwide by July 1. The drink is described as an “out-of-this-sky refreshment lit up with a punch of peach and a touch of honey flavors.”

To mirror KFC’s Colonel Sanders, the company introduced a new character — a Mountain Dew pitchman named Sweet.

Mountain Dew and KFC are partnering to electrify their beverage lineup with Sweet Lightning. (Mountain Dew/KFC)

“With a ‘glass is always full’ swagger, Sweet strolls into Colonel Sanders' office with his Southern charm and wins him over quicker than a bolt of lightning could strike!” the companies said in a news release. “The Colonel and Sweet shook on it, agreeing that Sweet Lightning would not be served in any other restaurant, and one sweet deal was struck.”

Advertisement

KFC and Mountain Dew teased the new collaboration on social media Monday. Both companies tweeted emojis at each other that indicated a new drink was coming soon.

“This pre-planned social media interaction went off without a hitch! Brought to you by @MountainDew Sweet Lighting, only available at KFC,” the fried chicken chain tweeted Monday evening.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg YUM YUM! BRANDS 109.12 +0.18 +0.17%

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Andrea Zahumensky, KFC’s chief marketing officer, promised the new drink “will keep fans coming back for more.”

"Sweet Lightning" will be a permanent addition at KFC restaurants.