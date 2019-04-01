Kentucky offers John Calipari lifetime contract amid UCLA interest: Report

John Calipari is already the highest-paid head coach in college basketball, and the University of Kentucky is willing to go even further to ensure that he remains in Lexington for the rest of his career, according to a report Monday.

The school offered Calipari a lifetime contract that would tack 10 years onto his current coaching contract with Kentucky, The Athletic reported. Once retired, Calipari would transition to a role as a paid ambassador for the school.

Kentucky made its offer after UCLA offered Calipari a six-year contract worth $48 million to take over as its head basketball coach. Calipari has repeatedly said he has no interest in leaving Kentucky for any job in college or the NBA.

Calipari already ranks as the highest-paid coach in college basketball, earning $9.2 million this season, according to USA Today. His current contract with the Wildcats runs through 2024.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Calipari has coached the Wildcats since 2009. He has led the school to four Final Four appearances, winning a national title in 2012.

Kentucky fell just short of the Final Four in this year’s NCAA tournament, losing to Auburn in overtime on Sunday.