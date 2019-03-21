NCAA Tournament's highest-paid coaches include Calipari, Krzyzewski

Top college basketball programs are willing to pay a premium for high-caliber coaches capable of leading their teams to the NCAA tournament.

Continue Reading Below

Known for securing top-notch recruiting classes and perennial March Madness berths, coaches like Kentucky’s John Calipari and Duke’s Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski are able to command salaries as high as those available in the pro ranks. Of the five highest-paid coaches in this year’s tournament, two led their teams to No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, and none ranked lower than a No. 4 seed.

FOX Business breaks down the highest-paid men’s basketball coaches in this year’s NCAA tournament below, based on USA Today’s college sports database.

Bill Self, Kansas (Total pay: $4 million)

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - MARCH 09: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks coaches from the bench during the game against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse on March 09, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Self, 56, won the national championship with Kansas in 2008. This year, he piloted the fourth-seeded Jayhawks to a 25-9 record.

Tony Bennett, Virginia (Total pay: $4.2 million)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 14: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts against the Florida State Seminoles during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, Expand

Bennett, 49, has led the Cavaliers to four ACC championships since 2014. This year, Virginia is a 1-seed and is looking to make up for a major upset loss in the first round last season.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State (Total pay: $4.2 million)

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts to a play during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Bradley Braves at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, I Expand

The longtime Spartans head coach has led the school to seven appearances in the NCAA Final Four and won the national championship in 2000.

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke Blue Devils (Total pay: $7.05 million)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 14: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the Syracuse Orange during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 Expand

The winningest head coach in college basketball history, Coach K has led Duke to five national championships, most recently in 2015.

John Calipari, Kentucky Wildcats (Total pay: $9.3 million)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 15, 2019 in Expand

Calipari led the Wildcats to a national title in 2012 and coached several current NBA stars, including John Wall and Anthony Davis.