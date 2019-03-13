After Boeing 737 Max crashes Kayak adds aircraft model filter to travel site

Travel website Kayak is adding a new search filter that will allow users to exclude flights from specific aircraft models, days after a deadly crash involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane raised safety concerns and led many nations, including the United States, to ground them.

"We've recently received feedback to make KAYAK's filters more granular in order to exclude particular aircraft models from search queries," Kayak said in a statement. "We are releasing that enhancement globally later this week and are committed to providing our customers with all the information they need to travel with confidence."

Kayak sister websites include Booking.com and Agoda.com, all of which are part of Booking Holdings. Reuters reported that the sites are used by millions of users to book trips each year.

A Boeing 737 Max 8 model aircraft crashed in Ethiopia last Sunday, killing 157 passengers. The incident marked the second fatal crash involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the last five months. A previous crash of a Lion Air jet killed 189 people in Indonesia.

President Trump issued an emergency order on Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft effective immediately. Several other nations, including China, and the United Kingdom, had already barred the aircraft model after the crashes.

“Boeing is an incredible company,” Trump said. “They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully they’ll quickly come up with an answer.”

Boeing said it “continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max,” but said it had decided “out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety – to recommend to the [Federal Aviation Authority] the temporary suspension of oeprations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 Max aircraft.”