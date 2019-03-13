FAA has grounded these jets in the past

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is standing by its decision not to ground Boeing’s 737 Max 8 jet, a model of aircraft that has been involved in two fatal crashes within the past six months.

The FAA said it is continuing to evaluate the safety performance of the jet, but a review has thus far revealed “no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding.” If it makes any determinations otherwise, the aviation agency said it will take “immediate and appropriate action.”

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg also reportedly told the president the aircraft are safe to fly.

A slew of other countries have, however, grounded the jet after one of them took off from the capital of Ethiopia over the weekend and crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board.

Among the countries that will no longer let the Max 8 fly are Ethiopia, India, China and members of the European Union.

Meanwhile, a growing chorus of lawmakers and groups in the U.S. are calling for the jet to be grounded – which would not be without precedent.

Here’s a look at some other planes the FAA has grounded:

McDonnell Douglas DC-10s

In 1979, the FAA grounded the McDonnell Douglas DC-10. The decision was made following an American Airlines accident in Chicago, which killed more than 270 people. The aircraft was forbidden from U.S. airspace.

While the plane was taking off for Los Angeles, an engine problem damaged the plane’s wing, which caused the plane to stall and crash in a nearby neighborhood.

An investigation into the accident found it was the result of maintenance issues – not structural problems. It was cleared just weeks later.

The DC-10 entered service in 1971.

McDonnell Douglas merged with Boeing in 1997.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

In 2013, the FAA grounded Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, following a series of onboard fires. This is the most recent fleet-wide grounding. The agency suspended the planes until it was proven the batteries were safe.

The determination was made immediately following an incident in Japan. Another battery problem had occurred in Boston, also in 2013.

The battery failures were allegedly the result of the jets’ lithium ion battery, which released flammable electrolytes, heat damage and smoke, according to the FAA.

At the time, United Airlines was the only U.S. airline operating the aircraft. It had six of the jet models in service.

Boeing eventually corrected the design issues, and the restrictions were lifted months later.

Other

In 1998, the FAA grounded some old Boeing 737 jets for inspections after finding damage to the fuel pump wiring in some of the aircraft – as a precautionary move.

The directive resulted in the cancellation of flights. About 179 of 1,100 Boeing 737s in the U.S. were affected.