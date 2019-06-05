The Kate Spade New York Foundation on Wednesday said they had accomplished their $1 million pledge aimed toward helping mental wellness organizations.

The announcement came on the one-year anniversary of the fashion designer’s death at age 55. Spade committed suicide on June 5, 2018 and was found dead in her New York City apartment, police said at the time.

The foundation is making a $200,000 donation to The Jed Foundation, according to a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

They also announced their intention on Twitter to match public contributions to Jed for up to as much as $100,000 from Wednesday to June 12.

The Kate Spade New York Foundation addressed their $1 million pledge on their website, saying the money had gone towards Crisis Text Line, the Didi Hirsch Foundation, Fountain House and The Jed Foundation.

Kate Spade New York separately tweeted a note in honor of its departed founder.

“she was smart, chic, artful, witty, charming, trailblazing, gracious & so much more: kate spade inspired millions of women to stand out in a crowd,” the company wrote. “we honor the life of our visionary founder & all the joy & beauty she brought into this world. her vision inspires us every day.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.