Paul Tudor Jones, other philanthropists join MacKenzie Bezos in signing The Giving Pledge

Hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones and several others joined MacKenzie Bezos on Tuesday as being among the philanthropists who recently signed onto the Giving Pledge, vowing to donate at least half of their wealth to charity.

The 19 new signatories were announced in a news release Tuesday from the group, which was launched by billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010.

Jones, whose estimated worth is more than $5 billion, launched Tudor Investment Corp. and later became known for his accurate wager on the stock market crash in 1987, according to Forbes.

He is also well-acquainted with giving back, having focused on educational efforts in New York, the outlet said. He also co-founded the Robin Hood Foundation, a self-described “poverty-fighting organization.”

Jones and his wife, Sonia, released a statement obtained by CNBC about their decision to take part in the Giving Pledge, saying “it deepens the joy of giving.”

“We have been giving all of our lives, so taking the Pledge will change nothing in the logistics or amount of our charity,” they continued.

Brian Acton, who co-founded the social media messaging app WhatsApp, was also on Tuesday’s list. He has an estimated worth of $4.03 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

WhatsApp was purchased by Facebook in 2014 and after he parted ways with them a few years later, Acton redirected his energy and money towards starting Signal Foundation, Forbes reported.

The Giving Pledge said the 19 additions since the previous year broadened their list to 204 signatories from 23 countries.

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's group of Giving Pledge signatories to the community, which has grown to more than 200 people in just nine years," Buffett said. "The generosity of this group is a reflection of the inspiration we take from the many millions of people who work quietly and effectively to create a better world for others, often at great personal sacrifice."

Below are the 19 new additions to the list:

Tegan and Brian Acton

Brian Armstrong

Stewart and Sandy Bainum

MacKenzie Bezos

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Bin Musallam Bin Ham Al-Ameri

Ben Delo

Jeremy and Hanne Grantham

David and Claudia Harding

Sonia and Paul Tudor Jones

Ryan D. "Jume" Jumonville

Erica and Jeff Lawson

Francine A. LeFrak and Rick Friedberg

Daoming Liu

John and Marcy McCall MacBain

Emily and Mitchell Rales

Chris and Crystal Sacca

Paul and Jennifer Sciarra

Nicolai and Katja Tangen

Robert and Jane Toll

