Kansas City Royals legend George Brett: American troops are the real 'heroes'

Missouri National Guard members in the Middle East are in for a real treat as they watch the Kansas City Royals game on Tuesday night.

Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer George Brett, along with some of the team’s all-time greats, traveled overseas as part of the USO tour. Their visit occurs as the team holds its annual Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

“The troops from Kansas and Missouri … are very happy to see us,” Brett told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Brett, whose legendary career includes being the first player in MLB history to win a batting title in three different decades, said American soldiers are the real champions.

“We’re here to offer our support to them – it’s great,” he said. “These guys are away from their families, their kids and their loved ones back home for a year, two years, three years. We’re gone five days and I feel like a hero? No, these guys are the heroes.”

The Royals will honor the military with an hour-long pre-game ceremony –including a cap exchange presentation with Royals players, a tribute to fallen soldiers and a flyover by aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base – before Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox.