Rudy Giuliani: 9/11 may be the worst day in American history

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said the United States is safer now because of President Trump, on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

As the mayor of New York City during the attacks, Giuliani was hailed as one of the heroes of the crisis against the World Trade Center towers. In the aftermath of the attacks he was named “America’s Mayor” by Oprah and earned the title of Time Magazine Person of the Year in 2001.

“Maybe it was the worst day in American history, [we’ve]lost more lives than Pearl Harbor,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “On the other hand I think of the wonderful things, the firefighters putting the flag up, the heroic people who volunteered, my firefighters who stayed and saved so many lives. I can’t travel anywhere in American without somebody coming up to me, even to this day, and say to your firefighters, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’”

During his time as mayor, Giuliani implemented tough crime-fighting strategies to reduce corruption. Although he thinks the war on terror is winding down, he would like to people to remain determined to continue fighting extreme terrorism.

“We [have to] educate our young people” he said. “Islamic extremist terrorism is our enemy. It’s not Islam. It’s not people in any particular country. It’s those people who organize around that particular group.”