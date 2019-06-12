JPMorgan releases its annual summer reading list

JPMorgan released its summer reading list for those looking for a good book as the weather warms up.

The company said in a statement that many of the books on the list “explore the changes our world is facing and celebrate the people who are forging a positive way forward.” JPMorgan said many of the books were also written or co-written by women.

One of the books on the list included Melinda Gates’ book, “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World.” Gates’ husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, also had this book on his summer reading list.

Some of the other books on the list included “Out of the Gobi: My Story of China and America,” by Weijian Shan. The author writes of his life in China during the Cultural Revolution.

“The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution” by Susan Hockfield and “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World” by David Epstein.

JPMorgan has been curating its summer reading lists since 2000 when it was launched. Employees from JPMorgan offices across the globe submit their picks for the list.

“Every year, our teams look forward to curating summer reading collections that offer clients distinctive opportunities to explore new worlds, new tastes and new ideas,” JPMorgan CCO Darin Oduyoye said in a statement. “Now – two decades in – we continue that tradition hoping to spark curiosity and conversation with an eclectic mix of books meant to educate, motivate and inspire.”