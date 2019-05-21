Bill Gates suggests you read these five books this summer

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates released his annual summer reading list Monday but warned that the written works are not a “light read.”

Gates, 63, suggested Graeme Simsion’s “The Rosie Result” for those looking for a “typical summer book.” He also suggested his wife Melinda’s book, “The Moment of Lift.”

“I know I’m biased, but it’s one of the best books I’ve read so far this year,” the billionaire acknowledged.

Gates wrote that lately he has been “drawn” to books that deal with “upheaval.” The books he suggested are:

“Upheaval” by Jared Diamond. He wrote that the book toured “how societies react during moments of crisis.”

“Nine Pints” by Rose George. Gates warned readers that the book is not for the faint of heart or those who are not fond of blood. However, the Microsoft co-founder said he found the book interesting and filled with facts.

“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Gates said he found the popular novel “upbeat” and “clever.” The novel follows the story of a count who was “sentenced to life under house arrest,” Gates wrote.

“Presidents of War” by Michael Beschloss. Gates wrote that upon reading the book he became more informed of the Vietnam War as well as “eight other major conflicts the U.S. entered between the turn of the 19th century and the 1970s.”

“The Future of Capitalism” by Paul Collier. Gates wrote that he didn’t agree with Collier on everything but thought the author gave a “smart perspective on where capitalism is headed.”