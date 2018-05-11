Starbucks teams with patriotic bakery that trains injured veterans

Starbucks is teaming up with a Washington, D.C., bakery to bring awareness, appreciation and funding to America’s veterans and their families.

For the entire month of May 8,000 Starbucks across the nation will serve Dog Tag Bakery brownies to customers.

Dog Tag Bakery, located in the heart of Georgetown, helps injured veterans and their caregivers transition back into the workforce through training and education.

“In our café, above it is a classroom. We recruit veterans that have service-connected disabilities, military spouses and military caregivers,” said Dog Tag CEO Meghan Ogilvie to FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone on “FBN AM.” “So they come in for five months and in the classroom they go through seven courses taught by Georgetown University professors.”

Ogilvie who comes from a Marine Corps family, she said, wants to give military families and veterans a “hand up” in the workforce.

“At the culmination of those five months they actually graduate with a certificate in business administration from Georgetown University’s school of continuing studies,” she said.

“You go from a very specific culture in the military to now the civilian workforce where everything is an opportunity," she added.

Ogilvie described the partnership as a dedicated effort on the part of Starbucks.

“This partnership for us has been the capability for us to actually get our mission out of really kind of igniting this human spirit again for those who have served our country providing them an opportunity to earn and education using our bakery as a living baking school,” she said.

Starbucks is committed to hiring 25,000 veterans by 2025, the company said.