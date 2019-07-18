This job has the happiest workers in US: report

They say money can’t buy you happiness, but people working in this particular industry report that their job leaves them feeling satisfied.

A recent survey by Bloomberg Work Wise, which helps young professionals on the path to a successful career, found that firefighters are the happiest workers in the U.S.

The survey was based on a scale of 0 to 10 — with 10 being the happiest and 0 being the least satisfied. The analysis noted firefighters’ satisfaction score was 9. A firefighter’s median annual income in 2018 was $49,620, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To become a firefighter, an applicant must train at a fire academy and pass a number of tests. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the profession is predicted to grow 7 percent from 2016 to 2026.

The other professions that came in high on the satisfaction score included mine cutting and channeling machine operators, pediatricians, communications professors and guidance counselors.

Meanwhile, the jobs that had the lowest satisfaction scores were mail clerks and sorters, court and municipal clerks, housecleaners and maids, insurance claims and policy clerks and telemarketers, respectively.

Brightfox founder and CEO Deena Fox told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that there are three things you need in order to find happiness in the workplace. Those three things are helping employees find meaning and purpose at their job, employees needing opportunities to learn and grow and creating an environment that allows a sense of community and belonging at work.