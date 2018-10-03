Jets’ Isaiah Crowell scores endorsement deal after celebratory butt wipe

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell was fined $13,369 by the NFL on Tuesday for a lewd touchdown celebration against the Cleveland Browns.

However, Crowell recovered at lease some of the money he flushed away by scoring an endorsement deal with DUDE Wipes, a company that sells a toilet paper substitute for men.

The company and Cromwell took to social media to promote their new business partnership.

“Thanks to @dudewipes I am now covered," Crowell said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Never leave home without them.”

Although the company can’t comment on the details of the deal, DUDE Wipes tells FOX Business that the growing men’s hygiene brand wants to be perceived in an authentic, funny and relatable way.

“We reached out to Isaiah after his 'butt wiping' touchdown dance to see if he would be interested in partnering for a post. We both agreed to do it to have some fun, making light of the TD celebration. Now everyone is talking about it,” Ryan Meegan, co-founder of DUDE Wipes, said in an email.

The Jets running back scored a second-quarter touchdown against his former team during Week 3. Cromwell celebrated by wiping the football against his rear-end, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“It was inexcusable,” Jets head coach Todd Bowles said after the game. “We talked about it and it will never happen again.”

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss was fined $10,000 by the NFL for pretending to pull down his pants and moon the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association negotiated on-field code of conduct for all teams as part of their collective bargaining agreement. The league fines players $6,683 for tossing a football into the stands. Cromwell lobbed two footballs into the stands against the Browns.