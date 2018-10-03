Why NFL's Roger Goodell just thanked Donald Trump

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell personally thanked President Trump for resolving the league’s dispute with Canadian regulators regarding in-game Super Bowl commercials in the region.

The Trump administration’s revised trade agreement with Canada and Mexico effectively squashed a 2015 ruling by Canadian regulators that required the country’s broadcasters to only air U.S. commercials during the Super Bowl. The new terms will allow local broadcasters to sell TV commercial slots exclusive to Canada during the game, potentially increasing the NFL’s haul from Canadian television rights.

"We greatly appreciate President Trump's leadership and determination in bringing about a resolution to our intellectual property issue in Canada," Goodell said in a statement.

The NFL had long argued that the ruling by Canada’s Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission was discriminatory and implemented without proper review or notice, the Washington Post reported. A 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl sold for about $5 million for last February’s game.

Dubbed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the revised treaty mandates that Canada treat its own television programs and U.S. programs airing in Canada equally.

Goodell praised the Trump administration despite a lengthy war of words between the two sides over the NFL’s handling of player protests during the national anthem. Trump has repeatedly criticized the league for failing to stop the demonstrations or punish protesting players.