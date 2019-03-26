Jersey Mike's to donate all sales to charities on 'Day of Giving'

article

Sub chain Jersey Mike's is set to make more than $6 million in sales on Wednesday -- and give it all to a slew of charities nationwide ahead of its 9th annual "Day of Giving."

The food chain said more than 1,500 of its restaurants will donate 100 percent of its sales to help more than 200 local charities of their choosing across the nation.

Of the local charities, Make-A-Wish foundation is set to receive a large chunk of the donations in addition to local children hospitals, youth organizations and food banks throughout the U.S.

Last year, 67 New Jersey locations donated more than $377,000 to Make-A-Wish, which in turn sponsored the dreams of 35 children.

Jersey Mike's founder and CEO Peter Cancro said they hope to raise even more this year.

“Last year’s Month of Giving initiative raised more than $6 million for charities making a big difference in their local communities," Cancro said.

Since launching the initiative in 2010, Jersey Mike's said it has raised more than $34 million for local charities and has distributed more than two million free subs to help numerous causes.