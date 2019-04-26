Warren Buffett's diet still includes 5 cans of coke, McDonald’s and Dairy Queen

At 88 years old, Warren Buffett’s infamous all junk food diet hasn’t slowed him down one bit.

The billionaire admitted in an hour-long interview with the Financial Times that he still gulps down five cans of Coca-Cola a day, eats McDonald’s chicken nuggets at least three times a week and loves Dairy Queen ice cream for dessert.

“I’m not bothered by the thought of my death,” Buffett told FT, noting that despite his age and poor eating habits, he stills “jumps out of bed” every morning to go to work and has no plans on retiring any time soon.

Buffett, who’s company Berkshire Hathaway owns more than $16 billion worth of Cola-Cola shares, estimates that one quarter of his daily calories come from his soda addiction.

“I’m one quarter Coca-Cola,” Buffett told Fortune in 2015. “If I eat 2700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it everyday.”

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett drinks a can of Cherry Coke at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha May 1, 2010. Berkshire Hathaway owns about 8.7 % of Coca-Cola Co. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Buffett said he typically has three cokes during the day and two at night and occasionally treats himself to a cherry coke.

As for his favorite snack with a nice cold coke, Buffett admits he loves to snack on UTZ potato sticks.

Another one of Buffett’s diet pitfalls, is his love for lots of salt.

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf told Bloomberg in 2014 that, “When the food comes, Warren grabs a salt shaker in his left hand and one in his right, and it’s a snowstorm.”

Despite the criticism, Buffett says his high-sugar, high-salt diet has somehow enabled him to remain relatively healthy.

“I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among six-year-olds. So I decided to eat like a six-year-old. It’s the safest course I can take,” Buffett told Fortune.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Buffett is the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of $87.3 billion.