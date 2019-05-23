How much it really costs to own a car in every state

Forget about the big cost of buying a car -- the pure upkeep of having one is what really drives up the expense for many Americans, especially depending on what state you live in, according to a new study.

To determine how much it really costs to own a car in each state, personal finance website GoBankingRates.com used the average price of a typical car (around $36,843) and compared it with each states' sales taxes, registration fees, insurance premiums, gasoline prices and average maintenance and repair costs to estimate the average yearly cost.

California topped this year's list with a yearly average cost of $23,011.58. Researchers said gas and taxes were the biggest reasons why it ranked so high. Gas in California averages about $4.10 per gallon, which is by far the highest of any state. For example, gas in Alabama averages at about $2.51 per gallon.

The overall least expensive state to be a car owner was New Hampshire with yearly costs averaging at $18,075, which is primarily due to its lack of sales taxes and low insurance rates.

Here is the full list of how much it costs to own a car in every state per year.

New Hampshire — $18,075

Montana — $18,321.91

South Carolina — $18,577.01

Alaska — $18,775.25

Oregon — $19,011.23

New Mexico — $19,314.30

Alabama — $19,323.91

Virginia — $19,403.88

South Dakota — $19,551.26

Oklahoma — $19,743.97

Mississippi — $19,937.04

Maine — $19,965.26

Ohio — $19,991.31

Nebraska — $20,077.13

Iowa — $20,128.14

North Dakota — $20,130.69

Vermont — $20,202.16

Delaware — $20,205.58

Wisconsin — $20,286.60

Idaho — $20,425.56

Texas — $20,491.50

Louisiana — $20,557.44

Hawaii — $20,560.83

Arkansas— $20,567.21

Indiana — $20,588.50

North Carolina — $20,605.14

West Virginia — $20,610.00

Massachusetts — $20,619.48

Arizona — $20,640.49

Tennessee — $20,643.15

Wyoming — $20,668.31

New York — $20,691.33

Utah — $20,797.32

Maryland — $20,809.39

Kentucky — $20,862.80

Georgia — $20,872.12

Minnesota — $20,879.24

Kansas — $20,926.03

Pennsylvania — $20,949.34

Illinois — $20,954.84

New Jersey — $20,972.45

Florida — $21,260.61

Connecticut — $21,344.97

Rhode Island — $21,383.30

Colorado — $21,526.12

Missouri — $21,544.97

Michigan — $21,911.02

Nevada — $22,250.61

Washington — $22,405.03

California — $23,011.58