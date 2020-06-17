Google targets 30% improvement in diversity at leadership level by 2025, CEO says

Technology giant Google is promising itself to implement changes that will support black workers, web users and communities, including improving racial diversity among its leadership-level staffers, following widespread protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Continue Reading Below

“As a company, and as individuals who came here to build helpful products for everyone, Google commits to translating the energy of this moment into lasting, meaningful change,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a letter to employees on Wednesday. “Today we are announcing a set of concrete commitments to move that work forward: internally, to build sustainable equity for Google’s Black+ community, and externally, to make our products and programs helpful in the moments that matter most to Black users.”

GOOGLE TO BAN CERTAIN HOUSING ADS BASED ON AGE, GENDER

Pichai announced the company will aim to improve leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30 percent within the next five years. Google will also aim to specifically increase Black+ representation at senior levels.

Towards those ends, the search giant will increase investments in areas like Chicago, Atlanta, London and Washington, where it already has offices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other initiatives Google is undertaking to promote racial diversity within its workforce include establishing anti-racism education programs and supporting the health of the "Black+" community. Pichai noted Google will increase efforts to create a stronger sense of inclusion among its workforce.

Additionally, the company has pledged $175 million to support black business owners, startup founders and developers, while committing $3 million to increase black representation in the STEM fields.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE