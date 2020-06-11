Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

Google to ban certain housing ads based on age, gender

The prohibitions go into effect by the end of the year

Reuters
close
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino on the Department of Justice’s possible case against Google's search dominance and the plans for a potential upcoming MLB season. video

DOJ timeframe on possible Google case in flux amid coronavirus pandemic, riots: Gasparino

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino on the Department of Justice’s possible case against Google's search dominance and the plans for a potential upcoming MLB season.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status.

Continue Reading Below

The new policy, which will go into effect by the end of the year, comes more than a year after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sued Facebook Inc. for selling discriminatory housing ads and said that it was looking into similar concerns about Google and Twitter Inc.

GOOGLE MAPS TO ALERT USERS ABOUT COVID-19-RELATED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,401.90-62.80-4.29%

Google and Facebook together account for just over half of internet ad sales globally, making their policy actions influential in the industry.

U.S. protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody have placed a spotlight on racial inequities in the country, including the challenges black people face in finding jobs and housing. But Google said its new policy was not a reaction to the protests.

“We had been working constructively with HUD on these issues since last year, and our timeline has not been driven by current events,” Google spokesperson Elijah Lawal said.

FACEBOOK, TWITTER, GOOGLE TO REPORT MONTHLY ON FAKE NEWS FIGHT, EU SAYS

Google G Suite Vice President and General Manager Javier Soltero says he has seen ‘incredible’ growth in Google Meet use in last three months as more people work from home. Video

The housing department did not respond to request for comment. The status of its case against Facebook was not immediately clear.

Google had previously barred advertisers from choosing whom to show ads to based on users’ race, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. But researchers investigating discrimination have said advertisers could still use other data to exclude lower-income individuals and racial minorities from their potential customer pool.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

For example, ZIP codes, which refer to geography, could be a proxy for race as people of similar background sometimes cluster in neighborhoods.

Facebook banned advertisers from using ZIP codes, age and gender to decide who would see ads days before it was sued by the United States.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS