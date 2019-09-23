Giants' Daniel Jones jersey sales are hot after his debut, comeback win

Giants fans are scrambling to get Daniel Jones swag.

Continue Reading Below

Jones, the New York Giants rookie quarterback who led a comeback victory on Sunday, is dominating off the field as well.

Jones merchandise was the top-selling NFL player this past Sunday on Fanatics and he is also the top-selling NFL player on Monday across the entire apparel network. Since Sunday, the Giants are the second best-selling NFL team behind NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys and team sales were up more than 70% when stacked against last Sunday across the Fanatics network.

The excitement over Jones is strong in New York, even as there is sadness over the ending of the Eli Manning era. Manning, who was benched in favor of Jones, was immensely popular among most Giants’ fans, winning two Super Bowl MVP awards and going down arguably as the best quarterback in franchise history.

But th​​​​​​e selection of Jones in this past April’s NFL Draft was greeted by boos from Giants fans who thought his selection sixth overall was too soon to take the quarterback. But in his first NFL start on Sunday, Jones was impressive and has quieted all the speculation that he wasn’t a franchise quarterback.

Advertisement

Jones finished 23-for-36 for 336 yards with two touchdowns in a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. the Giants were down 28-10 at halftime. But he’s doing far more than just impress with his smart decisions and mobility.

While Manning was a fan favorite, having a new quarterback is certainly a jolt for this franchise. Manning has been the starting quarterback since midway through the 2004 season, allowing a new generation of Giants fans the chance to hop on the Jones hype train.

Overall, the Giants are doing well in the jersey market, with second-year running back Saquon Barkley the fifth-best selling jersey in preseason.

And quarterback Sam Darnold, of innercity rival New York Jets, was the tenth best-selling jersey of preseason.