Baker Mayfield has NFL's top-selling jersey in 2019 preseason

The top-selling jersey of preseason belongs to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, a sign that a laughingstock of a franchise may finally be headed in the right direction.

Mayfield paces the field for the highest selling jerseys in the NFL, according to Fanatics. Set to enter his second year, last year’s top pick in the NFL Draft is poised to lead a resurgent Browns team that spent big in the offseason and added playmaker Odell Beckham Jr. via an offseason trade with the New York Giants.

Beckham, coincidentally, is the seventh most purchased jersey on the list. The Browns were the only team with two players in the top 10.

The list is dominated, not surprisingly, by quarterbacks. After Mayfield is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was the NFL MVP last year and won the Bert Bell Award in just his second year in the league. The other quarterbacks who round out the top 10 selling jerseys on Fanatics are Tom Brady (No. 4), Carson Wentz (No. 8), Drew Brees (No. 9) and Sam Darnold (No. 10).

The only defensive player in the top 10 is Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

A year ago, the best-selling NFL jersey according to Fanatics was New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft went on to win the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and make his first Pro Bowl. This year, Barkley comes in at fifth on the preseason Fanatics list.

During the December holiday season, however, Barkley fell to fourth behind Brady at the top spot. The aforementioned Mack was second.

