GE, Google to invest in $2 billion Oregon wind farm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co, Google Inc, and two Japanese partners will invest about $500 million in a wind farm under construction in Oregon, the partners said on Monday.

The $2 billion Shepherds Flat project, due to be completed next year, will stretch over 30 square miles of north-central Oregon and generate enough energy for 235,000 U.S. homes. The site's developer is Caithness Energy.

GE said the collaboration is part of its strategy of drawing private investment to the U.S. wind market. GE and Google are partnering with the U.S. unit of Japan's Sumitomo Corp and a unit of Itochu Corp.

Sumitomo jointly owns a Texas wind farm with GE and owns wind farms in Japan and China. Itochu partnered with GE on an Oklahoma wind farm. Google has invested more than $350 million in the clean energy sector. Earlier this month, it invested in a solar project near Berlin.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)