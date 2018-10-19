Floyd Mayweather spends thousands of dollars on Mega Millions lottery tickets

Undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather is hoping to add $1 billion to the multimillions he has earned by reportedly spending $2,000 on lottery tickets.

Continue Reading Below

Mayweather purchased the Mega Millions tickets to increase his chances of winning at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ. The boxer reportedly told the cashier to ring up thousands of dollars’ worth of Mega Millions tickets.

The Friday jackpot reached $1 billion after not being able to produce a winner since July. The lottery prize is the second largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball's jackpot has climbed to $470 million this week. The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery are one in 302.6 million, and the odds to win Saturday’s Powerball drawing are one in 292.2 million.

The odds of winning both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are one in 88 quadrillion, according to the Allstate Data Science Team.