Mega Millions winner? Here's what $1B can buy

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $1 billion on Friday ahead of the next drawing, making it the second-largest U.S. lottery prize ever.

The cash award has been growing since July, which is the last time someone hit the jackpot.

Though the odds of winning are less than one in 302 million, here are a list of things a jackpot winner could afford:

Art

The winner would be able to afford five versions of one of the world’s most expensive paintings by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani – Nu Couche (Reclining Nude) – which sold at auction in New York for $170.4 million in 2015.

Jewels

More than 14 of the most expensive diamond ever sold, The Pink Star, a 59.6-carat diamond that fetched $71.2 million at auction in Hong Kong in 2017.

Yachts

Four hundred Oyster 595 superyachts, which cost $2.5 million this year.

Jets

More than 15 Gulfstream G-650 jets, the biggest and fastest private jet built by Gulfstream. The jets cost $65 million, according to Business Insider.

Cars

More than 28 versions of the Ferrari 250 GTO, the most expensive ever, which is worth about $35 million, according to Forbes. One 250 GTO is currently owned by billionaire businessman and entrepreneur Craig McCaw.

Private Islands

A billionaire could also afford Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s 98 percent stake in the Hawaiian island of Lanai, which is valued between $500 million and $600 million, according to Forbes.

Sports teams

With $1 billion, a jackpot winner could purchase the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans franchise, which is valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes. MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings would also be within reach, valued at $900 million and $750 million, respectively.

The winner would not, however, have been able to buy the NFL’s Carolina Panthers franchise. Hedge fund manager David Tepper bought the team for a record $2.2 billion earlier this year.

The average NFL franchise, in fact, is worth $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

It should be noted that while the jackpot has hit $1 billion, depending on how the winner chooses to take the prize – and after taxes – the actual take-home payout will be less.