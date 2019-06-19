Floating space station astronauts go about business while traveling at lightning speed

While the Earth zooms through space, residents on the International Space Station are floating about 250 miles above the atmosphere at a lightning speed of about 17,500 miles per hour. But inside, it’s business as usual for NASA Astronauts Lt. Col. Anne C. McClain and Christina H. Koch.

“It's just a standard day in space working on experiments keeping the space station running at peak performance and going about our business as astronauts,” said Koch to FOX Business Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

And for Koch and McClain, who freely floated about while being interviewed, time has been well spent. They have been living in low Earth orbits for months, representing humankind. And despite being 5 days shy of returning home, McClain said her 6-month residency has been a very “special experience.”

“We are living on the International Space Station in an environment that was that was never originally designed for humans," she said. "Or humans we're not designed for this environment.”

Aboard the space station, McClain and Koch are confined to a 3,500 foot living space, where their main focus has been put on conducting science experiments and maintenance.

“Both of those things inform our, our scientific communities and about where we came from, where’s our planet in the universe… where are we going. And it helps us understand our place in the universe and in some technologies that can benefit humankind.”