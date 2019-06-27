Fireworks group predicts 'banner year' for sales

The fireworks business is booming, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The trade group announced in June it’s predicting a “banner year” for consumer fireworks sales in 2019 as Americans celebrate the Fourth of July.

Consumer fireworks revenue has risen almost undeterred for two decades — from $284 million in 1998 to $945 million in 2018, according to numbers provided by the association.

“If sales remain strong through July 4, consumer fireworks revenues could exceed $1 billion for the 2019 fireworks season,” Julie Heckman, the executive director of the association, said in an online statement.

Heckman attributed the rise in fireworks sales to a trend of relaxing consumer fireworks laws across the country since 2000, which she said had been followed by “record-breaking growth in backyard fireworks usage.”

During that same time, the rate of fireworks-related injuries has also dropped, according to the association. Heckman said the rate of fireworks-related injuries is 56 percent lower than it was in 2000.

“I cannot think of any other consumer product on the market today that has experienced such record-breaking growth in consumption, yet achieved a sharp decline in injuries,” she said.

Of course, injuries do happen. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated there were 9,100 fireworks-related injuries last year. The most common injuries were burns, officials said.

In order to avoid injuries, the commission recommends never allowing young children to play with fireworks, including sparklers. They said fireworks should only be used under close adult supervision and fireworks should be set off outdoors in a clear area, away from anything flammable or any people.

Any malfunctioning fireworks should not be handled or relit, according to the commission. Instead, soak them with water and throw them away.