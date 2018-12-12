Female-led films are surpassing male ones at the box office

Sorry, guys.

Continue Reading Below

Females are the ones leading the way to box office glory in recent years, according to a new study.

The data, which was conducted by talent firm Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and tech company shift7 through the gender equality initiative Time’s Up, found that of the 350 films released between 2014 and 2017, female-led movies on average led global box office revenue at “every budget level.”

To conduct the study, researchers used the Bechdel Test — a measure used to rate the representation of women in films that oftentimes features two female characters having a conversation about something other than a man — and found that those movies oftentimes do better.

Every $1 billion film, during that three-year period, including big hits like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Jurassic World” and even “Beauty and the Beast,” all passed the Bechdel test.

Additionally, films that cost more than $100 million to make — and passed the test — grossed on average $618 million worldwide, while those that did not pass averaged $13 million.

Advertisement

“The Bechdel Test is a low bar to clear, and it’s surprising how many movies don’t clear it,” Liza Chasin, producer and founder of 3dot Production, who helped conduct the study, said in a statement.

“Understandably, the studios think about the bottom line, so it’s great to see a growing body of data that should make it easier for executives to make more inclusive decisions,” she added.

CAA agent Christy Haubegger, who also participated in the research, said a big misconception in the movie world is that female-led films are less successful, which is one of the reasons why they conducted it.

“We found that the data does not support that assumption,” Haubegger said.

However, despite the data, of the 350 films studied, only 105 qualified as female-led, compared to the 245 male-led ones during that time period.