FCC gets aggressive on robocall enforcement, vows to return consumer sanity

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to give consumers their sanity back by taking “very aggressive actions” against robocallers, Chairman Ajit Pai told FOX Business on Monday. He believes it’s “getting out of control” and is “frankly sick of it.”

“I’ve demanded that phone companies adopt call authentication—essentially a digital fingerprint for every phone call,” he told Stuart Varney adding that the agency is taking every regulatory step they can to make sure consumers can “once again rely on their phones.”

“We're taking other steps to block spoofed numbers that have numbers that might come from abroad but appear on your phone as if they're coming from your area code. And we're also going after the robocallers imposing the largest fines in the FCC is history on some of these robocallers" he warned.

Each year, the FCC receives more than 200 thousand complaints about robocalls. In 2018, Americans received an estimated 47.8 billion robocalls – with more than 46 percent placed by scammers.

In March, the Federal Trade Commission shut down four group’s responsible for “billions” of robocalls.