These are the fastest-growing jobs for young professionals

Young professionals in the U.S. have flocked to manager jobs in human resources more than jobs in any other field in recent years, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday, SmartAsset published a list of the fastest-growing jobs for young professionals (between the ages of 25 and 34) and human resource managers made the top of the list.

According to the financial website’s findings, the job itself grew by 33 percent from 2014 to 2018, while the number of young professionals taking those roles have increased by 113 percent.

Following human resource managers were: nurse practitioners, environmental scientists and geologists and civil engineers, making up the top four.

In fifth place, database administrators and physician assistants tied.

Advertisement

For its findings, SmartAsset compared employment data from 2014 and 2018, using information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The website’s report included only jobs that need a bachelor’s or advanced degree. It also only included occupations that had more than 15,000 employees between 25 and 34 years old in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

For SmartAsset’s full ranking, here are the fastest-growing jobs for young professionals.

1. Human resource managers

2. Nurse practitioners

3. Environmental scientists and geoscientists

4. Civil engineers

5. (Tie) Database administrators

5. (Tie) Physician assistant

7. Software developers, applications and systems software

8. Computer systems analyst

9. Industrial engineers, including health and safety

10. Probation officers and correctional treatment specialists

11. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

12. Purchasing managers

13. (Tie) Aerospace engineers

13. (Tie) Financial analysts

15. Producers and directors

16. Dentists

17. Designers

18. Architects, except naval

19. Medical scientists

20. General and operations managers

21. Administrative services managers

22. (Tie) Computer control programmers and operators

22. (Tie) Physical therapists

22. (Tie) Logisticians

22. (Tie) Health practitioner support technologists and technicians