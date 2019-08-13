These are the fastest growing jobs for women in the US, study finds

Taxi drivers and chauffeurs are the fastest-growing jobs for women in America, according to a new study.

On Tuesday, SmartAsset published research that found which occupations are employing more women than they have previously, including the taxi and chauffeur industry, which saw an increase of 188 percent from 2014 to 2018.

Taxi drivers and chauffeurs are the fastest-growing jobs for women in America, according to a new study by SmartAsset.

Using information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from 2014 and 2018, SmartAsset looked at occupations that had employed more than 25,000 women in 2014 and compared those industries to 2018.

SmartAsset looked at the percentage changes from those years and ranked the occupations accordingly.

According to the BLS data, women have made up about 46.9 percent of the workforce consistently over those four years. However, where women have been getting jobs has changed, SmartAsset found.

The study found that many of the top 10 fastest-growing jobs have flexible hours, like the taxi and chauffeur industry.

It also found that among the top 25, seven occupations were within science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, which have previously been known to be more male-dominated industries.

To find out if your job makes the list of the fastest-growing jobs for women in America, here are the top 10 according to SmartAsset.

1. Taxi drivers and chauffeurs

2. Construction laborers

3. Industrial engineers, including health and safety

4. Couriers and messengers

5. Veterinarians

6. (Tied) Nurse practitioners

6. (Tied) Architects, except naval

8. Physicians assistants

9. Construction managers

10. Nonfarm animal caretakers