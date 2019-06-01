Famous ‘Sopranos’ home for sale at ‘starting price’ of $3.4M

article

The New Jersey home made famous by the popular HBO series “The Sopranos” is now for sale.

Continue Reading Below

The home, located in North Caldwell, N.J., served as the scene for most of the series that followed mob boss Tony Soprano and his family. The home’s starting price was $3.4 million, The New York Times reported.

The owners, Patti and Victor Recchia, listed the home for sale, just 20 years after the hit series debuted on HBO, changing television forever.

The home was put up for sale 20 years after the popular HBO series premiered. (HBO)

The 1.5-acre lot includes the main house, which has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a powder room, a detached guesthouse and two garages that can both fit two vehicles.

Advertisement

The home was built in 1987 by Fourth Generation Construction, which is run by Victor Recchia; the couple has lived there since then.

The price is somewhat ambitious for the area where similar homes were sold for $1.5 million, according to the Times. Homes listed for sale on Zillow range from anywhere between $1.5 million and $2.2 million in North Caldwell. However, Victor Recchia told The Times the home offers something more.

The home is located in North Caldwell, N.J. (HBO)

“Those things can be quantified, but I don’t think you can quantify the intrinsic value of this home,” he said.

Some scenes from the pilot episode of the series were shot in the home, including the moments when viewers meet the Soprano family for the first time. Later, the show was shot on a soundstage in Queens, N.Y., the New York Post reported. However, the film crew would go to the residence to shoot scenes from outside the home. Fans of the show have also traveled to the house to get a peek, the Recchia’s said. The couple said a number of fans left flowers and notes for James Gandolfini, who portrayed Tony Soprano, after his death in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“We’ve met a lot of great people,” Victor Recchia said.

The couple said they were moving because they did not need such a large house anymore. The two planned on staying in the state. The couple asked interested buyers to email: sopranoshouseforsale@gmail.com by June 21.