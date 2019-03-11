Boeing 737 Max 8 jets 'airworthy,' will act if safety issues found: FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday will issue a “Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community” for Boeing 737 Max operators, suggesting that the jet is “airworthy” but that the agency would take “appropriate action” if safety issues are identified.

“The FAA will issue a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community (CANIC) for Boeing 737 Max operators,” the bulletin read. “The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the safety performance of U.S. commercial aircraft.”

The notification, expected to be issued at 5 p.m. ET, comes after a 737 Max crashed after taking off from the capital of Ethiopia over the weekend.

The FAA said it is on site with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigating the crash.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 took off from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, when operators asked for permission to turn back citing technical problems. The plane crashed shortly after.

Last year, a fatal Lion Air crash – also involving a 737 Max 8 jet – killed all 189 people on board.

China, Ethiopia and Indonesia grounded the 737 Max 8 aircraft following news of the crash. U.S. airlines, as well as a host of international carriers, however, have yet to do so.