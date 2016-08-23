EpiPen Sticker Shock: Parents Want Answers

The EpiPen price hike rolled out by Mylan Labs (NYSE:MYL) is causing outrage and one concerned mother is doing something about it.

After losing her son to food allergies, three years ago, Georgina Cornago Cipriano started a support group to fight skyrocketing EpiPen costs, which she says have increased 500% in the past few years.

â€œIt is horrendous how parents have had to deal with whether they can afford to put food on the table or buy an EpiPen which will save a childâ€™s life,â€ she told the FOX Business Networks Charles Payne.

According to Cipriano, until recently, drug companies have not weighed in, and are not taking the blame for the massive hikes.

â€œBasically they are blaming it on insurance companies and I do think that insurance companies are also [to] blame â€“ high deductibles, itâ€™s a battle with both,â€ she said. â€œIt shouldnâ€™t be a battle. It should be accessible to all. It shouldnâ€™t be something a parent has to worry aboutâ€¦ EpiPenâ€™s should be available to anyone who has this problem.â€

While Cipriano doesnâ€™t begrudge Mylan, for making a profit on the EpiPen, the question over why prices have surged remains.

â€œEspecially why because data has shown that the cost is only one dollar per pen,â€ she added.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are coming together on the issue. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Ann Klobuchar (D-Minn.) published letters calling for change.

Grassley wrote to Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. While Klobuchar is asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate.