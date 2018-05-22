Elon Musk’s girlfriend says he is not union busting at Tesla

article

The musician, Grimes, defended her new boyfriend, Elon Musk, in a tweet exchange Monday night after a Twitter user told her to "please ask Elon to let his workers unionize."

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, defended Musk, tweeting that he has “never prevented them from unionizing," The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Trust me," she continued, "I've investigated this heavily and even visited factories etc."

The musician, who stepped out with Musk earlier this month at the Met Gala, later deleted the tweet.

Musk was accused of union busting after a 2017 blogpost from a Tesla factory worker revealed that he and fellow workers sought to unionize with the United Auto Workers. The post included allegations of high rates of injury and low wages at the factory, located in Fremont, Calif.