Elon Musk’s Boring Company will personally deliver flamethrowers in two weeks

Billionaire technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, on Thursday, said the Boring Company found a resolution to the flamethrower delivery dilemma.

While speaking at an event on The Boring Company’s plans, Musk revealed the $500 flamethrowers will begin shipping in two weeks.

Musk made a splash on social media and in the tech world early this year after the sale of $3.5 million worth of flamethrowers went viral.

Musk confessed that The Boring Company, which was created as an infrastructure and tunnel firm, faced “delivery challenges” when it came to shipping the devices loaded with propane but claimed to have found a solution by delivering the products in Boring Company delivery vans.

