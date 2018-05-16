Elon Musk to outline Boring Company plans at LA event, webcast

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk will discuss his plans for one of his most prominent side projects, the tunnel-digging Boring Company, during a Thursday night event in Los Angeles.

Musk said on Twitter that he would be “presenting and taking questions” about the Boring Company at 7 p.m. PT at the Leo Baeck Temple in Los Angeles. An event page offers free tickets, but all spots were claimed as of Wednesday afternoon. The event will also be streamed on YouTube.

Musk, who founded electric-car maker Tesla and reusable rocket company SpaceX, is expected to discuss how the Boring Company’s role in digging tunnels for “Hyperloop” mass transit systems could integrate with SpaceX rockets.

“Boring Company Hyperloop will take you from city center underground and ocean to spaceport in 10 to 15 [minutes],” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The Tesla CEO founded the Boring Company in December 2016 to combat auto traffic congestion in the Los Angeles area. The Boring Company is in the midst of digging a tunnel underneath Los Angeles and gained preliminary approval in February to begin preparations to build a Hyperloop tunnel to link New York to Washington, D.C.

The company’s website says that its “fast to dig, low cost tunnels would also make Hyperloop adoption viable and enable rapid transit across densely populated regions, enabling travel from New York to Washington D.C. in less than 30 minutes.”

While SpaceX is commonly associated with Musk’s ambition to colonize Mars, he has also said that the reusable rockets could be used to facilitate ultra-fast international travel.