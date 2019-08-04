Egypt restores King Tut's priceless golden coffin

For the first time ever, Egypt has begun restoration the gold-covered coffin of infamous boy-pharaoh ‘King Tut’.

The country’s antiquities minister announced Sunday that the exhibit would be on display as part of new Egyptian museum, scheduled to open next year. The new Grand Egyptian Museum is being built near the pyramids of Giza outside Cairo and the tomb currently sits there.

The sarcophagus of Tutankhamun is constructed of wood and gilded with gold and the restoration is expected to take at least eight months.

According to the Associated Press, Minister Khaled el-Anany told reporters the extended restoration is due to the extreme fragility of the coffin. It has remained untouched since 1922, when British archaeologist Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon discovered the 3,000-year-old tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

The king's mummified body was found buried along with his worldly precious goods, in his golden coffin.

Tutankhamun ruled Egypt for approximately 10 years from around 1336-1327 BCE and was around 18-years-old when he died from blunt trauma. Egyptologists suspect he was fatally injured in a chariot or battlefield injury.

While buried in the smallest tomb in the Valley of the Kings, King Tut also had the most expensive. According to History Extra and the BBC, the innermost coffin was made from thick sheets of beaten gold, while surrounded by wood and would be well over $1.2 million, but is a priceless historical artifact.