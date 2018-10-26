DNA nabbed mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc for law enforcement: Terror expert

DNA was key in helping law enforcement book pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc on Friday for allegedly sending a dozen suspicious packages to prominent Democrats, a security expert said Friday.

“[DNA] has been helping law enforcement in a tremendous way,” former New York anti-terror task force co-chair Robert Strang said to FOX Business’ Connell McShane on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” on Friday. “We had the forensics on the actual device itself. We had the stamps and the envelope that was… very clear. So the police were really focusing in on what they had in hand on all of these different devices and envelopes and the DNA.”

Strang added that law enforcement is also looking to see if anyone else was involved.

“When you make an arrest like this you have to quickly go out, you have to take a look at phones, any personal data, you do a complete search warrant, you take all of that information and you start to allocate all of your resources into the field,” he said and he added “and if a conspiracy exists who else was involved.”

Meanwhile, President Trump congratulated and thanked law enforcement for its efforts.

“It’s an incredible job by law enforcement. We’ve carried out a far-reaching federal, state and local investigation to find the person or persons responsible for these events. These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “These people have worked so hard and to have done it so quickly... it’s a needle in a haystack.”