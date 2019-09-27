Disney World visitors can now take the “most magical flight on Earth” through park

Walt Disney World visitors will now have the option of taking aerial gondola rides to travel between theme parks and many of their hotels, or vice versa.

On Sunday, Disney will be rolling out nearly 300 of its newest transportation options, Disney Skyliner aerial trams, to get travelers from point A to point B within the parks and resorts.

The enclosed gondolas join Disney’s pre-existing fleet of 423 buses, 61 mini-vans -- or “Minnie Vans” -- 30 parking lot trams, 29 watercraft and 12 monorail trains.

Disney Skyliners will fit 10 customers per gondola and will connect to four resort hotels and two theme parks, according to a press release.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting for this story.