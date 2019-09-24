Disney parks going vegan

Disney World has been dubbed the "happiest place in the world" and, its about the make vegans even happier.

Continue Reading Below

Disney announced Tuesday that hundreds of plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

According to the company's blog, park guests will be able to choose from more than 400 dishes made from plant-based ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes — and they will be made without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey.

The changes will come to Walt Disney World on October 1 at quick-service stations and on October 3 for table-service locations. The plant-based options will make its way to the West Coast in the spring of 2020, according to the company.

Advertisement

Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus.

This comes as the meatless menu trend continues to grab ahold of the fast-food industry. Taco Bell’s decision to implement a permanent vegetarian menu follows other fast-food competitors like Burger King, White Castle, and KFC have been adding alternative meat products from the likes of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods to menus. California-based Tex-Mex chain Del Taco said it sold 2 million of its meatless tacos made with a plant-based substitute from Beyond Meat two months after the launch. It was so well-received, the chain rolled out meatless burritos.

Although fast food has moved to capture the non-meat eating market, a July market research report from NPD Group found that 95 percent of customers who order plant-based meals aren't strictly vegetarian or vegan. In fact, most buyers are simply diversifying their diet, which makes sense considering U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods are up 11 percent in 2019 according to financial service company Barclays.

Analysts also estimate that the faux meat sector could reach $140 billion within the next decade.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To entice guests ahead of the release, the company already listed some vegan options that will be readily available including:

Steamed Asian Dumplings from Le Cellier at Epcot

Shiriki Noodle Salad from Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom Park

Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl from Satu'li Canteen at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Plant-based Cashew Cheescake from California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on their menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.