How does Disney CEO Bob Iger's new book compare to other business tomes? Here are the best-sellers

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s new book, “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company,” has made headlines for Iger’s claim that Disney would have merged with Apple if Steve Jobs hadn’t died and for his reason for passing on an opportunity to buy Twitter, “The nastiness is extraordinary.”

The book details Iger’s time from taking over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2005 through its growth as the largest media company in the world with brands like Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox in its control.

According to publisher Random House, Iger also shares lessons he’s learned while running Disney and explores characteristics he says are necessary for leaders.

The book leaped up to the top of Amazon’s list of best sellers in business professional biographies after it was released this week. For anyone left with a taste for more business literature, here’s a look at some other recent best-selling books in the category, according to Amazon (they update the list hourly):

“What it Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence” by Stephen A. Schwarzman

The billionaire Blackstone CEO shares his experiences relating to leadership, finance and philanthropy.

The Blackstone Group Chairman & CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)

“Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike” by Phil Knight

The Nike founder details how he launched the company to import running shoes from Japan and grew it into the massive athletic great maker it is today.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight speaks during the 2012 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

“Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley’s Bill Campbell” by Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg and Alan Eagle

A team of former Google leaders share how their mentor helped them and others, leaving behind a legacy of big businesses and successful people.

“Trump: The Art of the Deal” by Donald. J. Trump

Years before he became president, Trump provided insight into his views on business and leadership.

President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead” by Sheryl Sandberg

The Facebook executive offers inspiration for women in business, using her own experiences and other women’s stories.

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook attends a session during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

“The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life” by Alice Schroeder

The writer, who got “unprecedented access” to the “Oracle of Omaha,” provides an inside look at Buffett’s life story and the way he operates.

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

“Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and a Quest for a Fantastic Future” by Ashlee Vance

The author spotlights the billionaire entrepreneur’s life story and compares his work to that of other business leaders like Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Howard Hughes and Steve Jobs.

FILE - In this March 14, 2019 file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk says he’s deleted his Twitter account 10 months after a tweet landed him in trouble with U.S. r Expand

“One Up on Wall Street: How to Use What You Already Know to Make Money in the Market” by Peter Lynch with John Rothchild

The successful money manager gives advice on how investors can find companies in everyday life.

“The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York” by Robert A. Caro

This classic biography of Robert Moses dives into the many aspects of his life and influence.

“Alibaba: The House that Jack Ma Built” by Duncan Clark

This biography details how Ma founded Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and grew it into one of the largest internet companies in the world.

Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma, attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

