Didn't register to vote yet? These states allow Election Day registration

Are you a last-minute Larry and forgot to register to vote?
Continue Reading Below
You may be in luck if you live in one of these 15 states or the District of Columbia. Certain states across the country allow voters to register on Election Day with a majority of other state deadlines falling in mid-October.
Residents of North Dakota can even skip the registration part and simply show up on Election Day with an ID to vote.
While most states close their polls somewhere between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., almost every state has laws requiring that as long as you got in line while the polls were still open, you have to be allowed to cast a ballot if you're in line when the polls are technically closed.
More from FOX Business
Here’s a list of the states, plus Washington, that allow you to register on Election Day.
Advertisement
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Maine
Montana
New Hampshire
North Dakota
Utah
Vermont
Wisconsin
Wyoming