Didn't register to vote yet? These states allow Election Day registration

Are you a last-minute Larry and forgot to register to vote?

You may be in luck if you live in one of these 15 states or the District of Columbia. Certain states across the country allow voters to register on Election Day with a majority of other state deadlines falling in mid-October.

Residents of North Dakota can even skip the registration part and simply show up on Election Day with an ID to vote.

While most states close their polls somewhere between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., almost every state has laws requiring that as long as you got in line while the polls were still open, you have to be allowed to cast a ballot if you're in line when the polls are technically closed.

Here’s a list of the states, plus Washington, that allow you to register on Election Day.

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maine

Montana

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Wisconsin

Wyoming