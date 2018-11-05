Midterms and marijuana: These 4 states will vote on legal pot

Four states are set to vote Tuesday on whether to legalize marijuana for recreational or medicinal purposes amid growing support for the cannabis industry’s entrance into mainstream society.

Continue Reading Below

A ballot measure in North Dakota would make it legal for residents 21 or older to grow, possess and use marijuana in whatever quantity they want. If approved, the bill would also expunge criminal offenses that would have been legal under the new law.

In Michigan, voters will decide whether to approve -- for adults aged 21 and older -- recreational use and legalize the possession and sale of up to 2.5 ounces of pot. Residents would be allowed to grow up to 12 marijuana plants at their home without a license or purchase pot from a licensed business. The industry would be subject to a 10 percent tax, as well as a sales tax.

Voters in Utah and Missouri will consider whether to approve the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. Residents of Missouri will decide between three competing measures to legalize medicinal pot. If more than one measure passes, the proposal with the largest affirmative vote will become law.

At present, recreational marijuana use is legal in nine states, as well as Washington, D.C. The drug is still banned at the federal level. Medical marijuana is legal in 31 states, as well as the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Once considered a taboo product, a growing number of Americans support marijuana legalization. A Gallup poll found that 72 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Republicans support legalization.

Several major companies, including Coca-Cola and Corona beer parent Constellation Brands, are exploring the sale of cannabis-infused products.