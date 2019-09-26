Dewar’s releases ‘Caribbean Smooth’ Scotch, following flavored whiskey trend

Whiskey is moving to warmer weather.

Dewar’s Scotch Whisky launched Caribbean Smooth — an attempt to bring Scotland and the Caribbean together — on Sept. 9, according to a press release.

"We've blended up to 40 single malts and grain whiskeys that have laid in casks for at least 8 years, double aged the blend to ensure our distinctive extra smooth Dewar's profile, and then finished in ex-Caribbean Rum casks for a period of around 6 months," Brian Cox, Dewar’s North America vice president said in a prepared statement.

Dewar's Caribbean Smooth has a flavor profile including notes of apple, caramel and tropical fruit, the distillery's Master Blender said in a press release. (Dewar's)

"The rum casks were sourced straight from the Caribbean and brought to our aging warehouses in Glasgow to be filled with our flavorful 8-year-old blend,” Cox added. “The first in a series of double-aged cask finishes, Dewar’s will continue to bring these new and exciting flavor profiles to a broader market in order to drive renewed interest in our brand, and thereby the whiskey category.”

Dewar’s newest Scotch has a flavor profile including “subtle notes of apple, caramel and biscuity cereal that slips into dark brown sugar and tropical fruit,” Dewar’s Master Blender Stephanie Macleod, said in the release.

Caribbean Smooth breaks whiskey traditions and conventions with its unique flavors, but those flavors are exactly what whiskey drinkers are looking for, according to a report from BeverageDynamics last year.

However, Dewar’s isn’t the only flavored whiskey on the market.

In fact, the best-selling flavored whiskey in 2018 was Fireball, a cinnamon-flavored Canadian whiskey, according to Shanken News Daily, citing Impact Databank.

To see the rest of the list, here are the top 10 flavored whiskeys.

10. Red Stag

9. Jim Beam Honey

8. Jim Beam Apple

7. Wild Turkey American Honey

6. Crown Royal Vanilla

5. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

4. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

3. Southern Comfort

2. Crown Royal Regal Apple

1. Fireball