'Deadliest Catch' New Spinoff Series Sails onto the Dangerous Oregon Coast

'Deadliest Catch' gets crabby

'Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove' stars Gary and Kenny Ripka talk about their new show that depicts the conditions of crabbing.

Discovery Networks (NASDAQ:DISCA) series “Deadliest Catch” baits viewers with a new spinoff show centered on a fishing village in Newport, Oregon.

The new series "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove” follows Dungeness crab fishermen Gary & Kenny Ripka onto the dangerous Oregon coast known as 'Graveyard of the Pacific' that spans from Oregon to British Columbia.

“It’s dangerous. I mean there are casualties typically every year in this industry,” Captain Kenny Ripka said during an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co.

The crew understands the danger they face every time they sail out to earn a paycheck for their families. Earlier this year, two boats went down off the coast of Oregon, killing four men, according to Gary.

“It’s just the reality of it, it’s the way it works,” Kenny told host Stuart Varney. “We know what we do; we know the dangers involved in it and you know we accept them. It’s a gamble, but it pays off.”

The gamble seems to be paying off for Gary and Kenny, who pull in an estimated $50,000 worth of crabs during each fishing expedition. Though the price per crab varies throughout the year, the fishing crew says it can fill up the boat with about 23,000 crabs, at $5.00 to $7.00 apiece.

