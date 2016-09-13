'Deadliest Catch' New Spinoff Series Sails onto the Dangerous Oregon Coast

Continue Reading Below
The crew understands the danger they face every time they sail out to earn a paycheck for their families. Earlier this year, two boats went down off the coast of Oregon, killing four men, according to Gary.
“It’s just the reality of it, it’s the way it works,” Kenny told host Stuart Varney. “We know what we do; we know the dangers involved in it and you know we accept them. It’s a gamble, but it pays off.”
The gamble seems to be paying off for Gary and Kenny, who pull in an estimated $50,000 worth of crabs during each fishing expedition. Though the price per crab varies throughout the year, the fishing crew says it can fill up the boat with about 23,000 crabs, at $5.00 to $7.00 apiece.
When asked whether they make more money from fishing or the TV series, Captain Gary 'the Ripper' Ripka responded, "I make more fishing crabs. I gotta make a living fishing crabs." The first episode air of "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove" premieres tonight on the Discovery Channel.



When asked whether they make more money from fishing or the TV series, Captain Gary 'the Ripper' Ripka responded, “I make more fishing crabs. I gotta make a living fishing crabs.”
The first episode air of “Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove” premieres tonight on the Discovery Channel.
