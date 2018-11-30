The worst cyber attacks of the past 10 years

While news of Marriott’s data breach that may have exposed the personal information of 500 million guests at its Starwood hotels brand sent shockwaves around the world, it still pales in comparison to Yahoo’s breach in 2016 that exposed 3 billion users.

Continue Reading Below

Over the last 10 years, there have been eight major cyber attacks that compromised data of more than 100 million people.

Here are the top cyber attacks over the last decade.

1. Yahoo!

Impact: 3 billion user accounts

Advertisement

In September 2016, the internet giant announced it had been the victim of the biggest data breach in history. The company said the attack compromised the real names, email addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers of 500 million users. Then a couple months later, it revealed a different group of hackers compromised 1 billion accounts.

2. Marriott - Starwood Hotels

Impact: 500 million/guests/accounts

On November 30, 2018, the hotel empire revealed a security breach with its Starwood Hotel brands that may have compromised the data of as many as 500 million guests.

3. Adult Friend Finder

Impact: More than 412.2 million accounts

In October 2016, the website said hackers were able to gain access to more than 20 years of data on its six databases that included names, email addresses and passwords.

4. Under Armour - MyFitnessPal

Impact: 150 million user accounts

In February 2018, the sports apparel brand Under Armour disclosed that a hacker gained access of email addresses and login information to 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal.

5. eBay

Impact: 145 million users

In May 2014, eBay announced that hackers got into the company network using the credentials of three corporate employees and had complete inside access for 229 days, during which time they were able to collect personal information of all of its 145 million users.

6. Equifax

Impact: 145 million users

In September 2017, one of the largest credit bureaus in the U.S. revealed personal information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and in some cases drivers’ license numbers were compromised.

7. Heartland Payment Systems

Impact: 134 million credit cards exposed

In January 2009, Heartland Payment Systems, the sixth-largest payments processor in the U.S., announced that its processing systems were breached in 2008, exposing more than 134 of customers’ credit card numbers and more than 650 financial services companies.

8. Target Stores

Impact: Up to 110 million people compromised

In 2013, the retail giant was attacked days before Thanksgiving when hackers gained access through a third-party HVAC vender to its point-of-sale (POS) payment card readers, which in return collected data of up to 110 million customers.